Funeral services for Johnny W. Strange, 75, of Frankfort, will be held Tuesday 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brother Tim Jump will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. until service time. Masonic services will be held at 12:30 p.m. and the lodge will open at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

Johnny was a native of Versailles and retired from the maintenance division with the Kentucky State Police. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, member of First Baptist Church and Hiram Masonic Lodge #4 F & AM.

Johnny was the son of the late Virginia Blankenship and John David Strange.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby McCracken and Ora Sebree, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Driskell Strange; daughter, Patti Strange Baker; son, Brian Wayne Strange, all of Frankfort; grandchildren, Justin Baker, Courtney Baker, Olivia Strange and Jon Strange; sisters, Evelyn Sayre and Ethel Reeves

Pallbearers will be Jerry Baker, Justin Baker, Jon Strange and Mark Maddox. Honorary bearer will be Stanley Searcy.

