Jon Phillips

Jonathan Eugene Phillips, age 58, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time on Friday. 

Jon was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky, on May 20, 1963, to the late Harry Less Phillips and Novella Marie Murphy Phillips. He retired as a Team Leader from Topy American Manufacturing. As an outdoorsman, he enjoyed time spent fishing, hunting, and playing golf. 

He is survived by his brothers, Mark Phillips (Sharon), Tracy Phillips (Gail), and Jeffrey Phillips (April); by his girlfriend, Kathryn McPherron; and previous wife, Sherry Phillips. He was also blessed with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Travis Phillips and Cynthia Darlene Phillips. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

