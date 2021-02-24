A celebration of life for Jon Thomas Neville, 34, will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Neville died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jon Neville as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription