Jonathan D. Harrod, 60, has gone to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Harrod; mother, Marie; and preceded in death by the late Dorman Harrod; two brothers, Timothy and wife, April Harrod, Kevin and wife, Tambra Harrod; and one sister, Kathy and husband, Blaine Altrip; two daughters, Tiffany and husband, Levi Borche and Bethany and husband, John Bryan; one stepson, Marcus and wife, Kristina Summers; and 11 grandchildren.

He served in the Army Reserve and retired from the United States Attorney’s office, where he worked as a guard in Homeland Security. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will always be in our hearts and missed immensely.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort. Service will be held at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel, Frankfort on Friday. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

 

