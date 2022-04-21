Jonathan "J.T." Thomas

Jonathan Dale Thomas, age 34, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Routt officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Jonathan was born in Frankfort on September 26, 1987. He worked at Toyotomi American Corporation in Springfield, Kentucky. He was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed coaching AAU basketball in his spare time. Jonathan attended First Church of the Nazarene. Above all, he loved his children. 

He is survived by his parents, Rebecca and Edward Sisco and Shawn Dale and Kimberly Green Thomas; children, Sophia Thomas and Elijah Thomas; siblings, Christopher Thomas (Sarahi), Nicholas Flora, Joel Howard and Amber Carmack; maternal grandparents, Bonnie Howard, Eleanor and Edward Sisco Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Jim and Frances Thomas; nieces, Aaliyah Thomas, Harper Howard and Ramsey Howard; and one nephew, Isaiah Thomas. 

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Wayne Howard, Donnie and Patsy Green; cousin, Clay Goins Jr.; and nephew, Keegan Howard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Thomas, Nicholas Flora, Joel Howard, Edward Sisco, Josh Goins and Caleb Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be Amber McGuire, Amber Carmack, Wayne Morrison, Danielle Thomas, Stephanie McGuire and Tammy Goins.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Commitment House, 723 Hawkins Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

