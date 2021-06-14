Jonathan L. Burger

Jonathan Lee Burger, age 45, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Private services will be held. 

Jonathan was born in Frankfort on April 13, 1976. He worked as a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, car races and boating.

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Jennifer Burger; daughters, Kara Burger and Shayla Long; brother, Shiloh Burger; grandchildren, Ryan Reynolds, Ryver Reynolds, and Jailee McDonald; significant other, Crystal Lancaster and her children, Richard Lancaster and Cory Downy. He was blessed with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. 

He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Burger. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

 

