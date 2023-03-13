Jordon Ellis

Jordon Ellis
Jordon Cousteau Ellis, age 36, passed away on February 28, 2023.

Musician extraordinaire, percussionist, and sound engineer, Jordon was a proud father to
9-year-old Edison, whom he loved with all his heart. He was a kind, warm and funny friend to
all in his beloved Frankfort community and around the world.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription