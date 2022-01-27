Services for Joseph B. Breckel, 87, of Louisville, formerly of Frankfort, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Chapel In The Woods, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville. Visitation is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 4. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made Missions at Southeast Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Breckel died Wednesday.

