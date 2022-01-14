Joseph Clark Breeze, 83-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on January 11, 2022, at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. He was born July 28, 1938, in Covington, Kentucky, to Joseph Kenny Breeze and Naomi (Clark) Breeze.

After graduating from Holmes High School in 1956, Joseph joined the U.S. Army. Later in life, he would obtain his Bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement from Eastern Kentucky University. Joseph retired from the Kentucky State Police, as a Major, after serving 28 years on the force.

Joseph worked in the Department of Transportation as the Division Director for vehicle enforcement. He served as a special investigator for the KY attorney general and later as a special investigator for the U.S. attorney general. He was also a member of the Free Masons.

Joseph married Polly (Morris) Breeze on January 13, 1962, and they had one child, Sherri (Breeze) Brooker.

Joseph is preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Wilcoxson and Janet Boone; and one son-in-law, Mark Brooker.

He is survived by his wife, Polly Breeze, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughter, Sherri Brooker, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; brothers, Bill Breeze and wife Georgina, of Florence, Kentucky, and Robert Breeze, of Frankfort, Kentucky; grandchildren, Lindsey Taylor and husband Ben, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Matthew Brooker and wife Samantha, of Rogers, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Noah and Owen Taylor, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Adalyn Jo Brooker, of Rogers, Arkansas.

Visitation will be Monday, January 17, 2022, at Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, from noon to 2 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

