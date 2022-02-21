Joseph Ruel Cornish, 77, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Bald Knob of natural causes. Services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Taylor officiating assisted by Mr. James Ashley Snook. Burial will follow at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022.

A Washington County native, he was born on March 4, 1944, to the late Ruel Vain and Edna Chesser Cornish. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Libby” (Hance) Cornish on July 25, 1964, they were both graduates of Henry County High School. They shared over 57 years of marriage together until his passing.

Joseph was retired from Franklin County Government after over 20 years. He had also worked in factories and as a delivery driver for A&W Distributing. Mr. Cornish was an avid farmer, he also enjoyed hunting, camping, and gospel music, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ricky Joe Cornish Sr. (Carolyn), Linda Roshelle Weber (Earl), and Rebecca “Becky” Mitchell (Gary); four grandchildren, Ricky Jr., Johanna, Justyn, and Christopher; and one great-grandson, Michael Joseph Cornish.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles “Big Ed” Cornish and James Thomas Cornish; and one granddaughter, Rebecca Brooklyn Mitchell.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Ricky Joe Cornish Sr., Michael Joseph Cornish, Gary Mitchell, Christopher Mitchell, Johanna Cornish, Earl Weber, and Justyn Weber. Honorary pallbearers will be, Jimmy Covington, Chuckie Cornish, Ed Davidson, Richard “Dick” Lewis, Gary “Mac” McDaniel, Carolyn Cornish, Ricky Joe Cornish Jr., Stephen Stosberg, Joe O’Connell, and many other family and friends.

