Joseph “Joe” Allen Goins Jr., 65, of Newport, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Cancer took his body away, his spirit prevails. He was born on Jan. 8, 1955 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Joe will always be remembered for his great spirit, love of family, life, people and music.
He was a successful businessman, visionary and a retired Army veteran.
Joe is survived his beloved wife of 32 years, Brigitte Reinking; son, Sean Goins and wife Laura; daughter, Analissa and her four sons; mother, Wynema Goins; sister, Rita Goins and family; and brother, Brent Goins and family.
There will be no immediate services due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Joseph’s name to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Drive, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042.
Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.
