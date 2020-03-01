LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Joseph Harold “Joe” Sparrow, 74, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday. Sparrow died Saturday at his home.
