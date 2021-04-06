LAWRENCEBURG — Private family services for Joseph John “Joey” Westmoreland, 44, will be held. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Westmoreland died Monday at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Westmoreland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription