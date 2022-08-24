Joseph Heady .jpeg

Joseph Keith Heady

Joseph Keith Heady, 75, passed away on August 22, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on August 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Military Honors will be observed by VFW Post 4075.

Joseph Keith Heady was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on February 18, 1947, to the late Thomas Gilbert Heady and Rosa Bee Monroe Heady. He retired from Kentucky State Government where he worked in the Transportation Cabinet as a Director of Fleet Management for over 30 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Heady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription