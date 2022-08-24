Joseph Keith Heady, 75, passed away on August 22, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on August 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Military Honors will be observed by VFW Post 4075.
Joseph Keith Heady was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on February 18, 1947, to the late Thomas Gilbert Heady and Rosa Bee Monroe Heady. He retired from Kentucky State Government where he worked in the Transportation Cabinet as a Director of Fleet Management for over 30 years.
Joseph served as the Deputy Commissioner for the ASA Softball organization. Mr. Heady was also a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Ann Clark Heady; son, William Keith Heady (Teresa); daughter, Martha Heady Vogt (Eric); brother, George Heady (Jenny); sister, Irene Turner; grandchildren, Hannah Heady, Elizabeth Heady, Luke Vanmeter, Connor Vogt (Destiny), Joseph Vogt (Emma), Daniel Vogt and Isaiah Vogt (Rhiannon); special brothers, Jerry Anglin and Stewart Burch; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, William Heady, and Selbert Heady; sisters, Mary Margaret Tracy, Marcia Wallace, Dorothy Fitzgerald and Louise Appleby
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be George Heady, Jerry Anglin, Stewart Burch, Connor Vogt, Joseph Vogt, Daniel Vogt and Isaiah Vogt.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
