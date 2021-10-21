Joseph Paul Leone passed away October 20, 2021, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services for Mr. Leone will be 1 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Frankfort Cemetery. 

Joseph Paul Leone, Jr.

He was a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, born to the late Dr. Joseph Leone and Berenice Barr Leone. 

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael Barr Leone (Terri). 

Mr. Leone had a niece, Annie K. Leone; and a nephew, Michael Joseph Leone. He had two cousins, Carrie Darnaby (Steve) of Frankfort and Casey Wiggins (Paul) of Parker, Colorado.

Mr. Leone was a graduate from Western Kentucky University. He became a Certified Public Account and was a career state employee with 20 years of service. 

His years of government service included time at the Transportation Cabinet, the Auditor of Public Accounts, and the Finance Cabinet.

Mr. Leone had a love of coin collecting. He was a professional Numismatists and highly respected in his field. He was utilized by people across the United States for the grading, valuing and dealing in coins, currency, and precious metals. 

He was known to be an individual of honesty, integrity, and portrayed a very simple lifestyle.

Mr. Leone was a lover of animals. For this reason, any expressions of sympathy in his memory are suggested to the capital campaign of the Franklin County Humane Society shelter.

