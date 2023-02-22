Joseph Randal Fogle, age 81 of Loretto, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his home. He was born April 14, 1941, to Emanual Fogle and Nanny Estelle Hicks Fogle.
He retired from Heaven Hill Distillery with 42 years of employment. He served our country active duty in the U.S. Army from November 1963 to November 1965 and was stationed in Hanau, Germany. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist 4 and was 1st trained in Fort Knox, Kentucky, as an in-tank engineer (gauges and controls) and was re-trained once he arrived in Germany as a Combat Engineer (specifically, explosives).
He was a member of the 3rd Armor Division, Bridge Company, Hanau, Germany. He then served 4 years in the Army Reserves. He was an avid reader; he enjoyed gardening and fishing, listening to and going to live bluegrass music events, going to flea markets, and spending time cutting up with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Henrietta Nalley Fogle and all of his brothers and sisters, Demelda Clark Thompson, Evelyn Clark McIntyre, Helen Spalding Green, Otho Fogle, Avon Fogle, Gerald Fogle, Billy Fogle, Bobby Fogle and (infant) Danny Fogle.
Survivors include three daughters, Estelle Fogle, Bardstown, Kentucky, Carol (David) Lyon, Loretto, Kentucky, and Jennifer Devine, Frankfort, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Matt Fogle, Bardstown, Kentucky, Doug Fogle, New Albany, Indiana, Patrick Lyon, Loretto, Kentucky, Maranda Devine, Bardstown, Kentucky, and Maddie Smith, Frankfort, Kentucky; and four great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Geraldine Fogle.
Funeral services for Randal Fogle will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 6964 Cissellville Road, Manton. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Lebanon National Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are Matt Fogle, Doug Fogle, Patrick Lyon, David Lyon, Greg Bruner, Rob Smotherman, Nick Filiatreau, and Chuck Westerman. Honorary pallbearers are Maranda Devine, Maddie Smith, Ashley Fogle, Bella Fogle, Nora Fogle, Jessica Fogle, Devin Thornsberry, and Charlie Fogle.
