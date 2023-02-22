Joseph Randal Fogle, age 81 of Loretto, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his home. He was born April 14, 1941, to Emanual Fogle and Nanny Estelle Hicks Fogle.

Fogle, Randal3.jpg

Joseph Randal Fogle

He retired from Heaven Hill Distillery with 42 years of employment. He served our country active duty in the U.S. Army from November 1963 to November 1965 and was stationed in Hanau, Germany. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist 4 and was 1st trained in Fort Knox, Kentucky, as an in-tank engineer (gauges and controls) and was re-trained once he arrived in Germany as a Combat Engineer (specifically, explosives).

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Fogle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription