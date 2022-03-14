LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Joseph "Scott" Williams, 50, husband of Martha Ann Williams, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Williams died Saturday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

