Dr. Joseph William Skaggs, D.V.M. (“Joe”) was born on Sept. 27, 1930, the second son of Lawrence William Skaggs, of Edmonson County, and Chattie Whobrey Skaggs, of Grayson County. He died of pneumonia on Feb. 18, 2020, at the age of 89 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Joe graduated from Male High in Louisville; attended the University of Georgia and earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Ohio State. He enjoyed a varied career in veterinary science, beginning with practice in Cincinnati, then studying epidemiology at California State, Berkley. Joe subsequently joined other American medical professionals, teaching for two years at the Agricultural University of Bogor, Indonesia. He finished his career with the Kentucky State Health Department in Frankfort.
Upon retirement, Joe and his wife, Betty, relocated to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, where they enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling. They returned to Frankfort in 2017.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Larry Lee Skaggs (2009), and his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty Ann Bond Skaggs (2018).
He is survived by his son, Michael Joseph Skaggs; his grandson, Michael David Skaggs; two great-grandchildren; nieces; and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension, in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
