Joseph Stomberg

Joseph Lynn Stomberg, age 78, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. No services will be scheduled at this time.

Mr. Stomberg was born in Bemidji, Minnesota, on Dec. 14, 1941, to the late Joseph Watson and Dorothy Odelia Moreau Stomberg.

He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Sorg Heating and Cooling after many years serving as a service manager.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Lee Stomberg, of Frankfort; son, Joseph Lynn Stomberg II (Julie), of Cynthiana; siblings, John Stomberg of Oregon and Mike Stomberg of Colorado; sisters, Nancy Koisti and Mary Beth Long, both of Kelliher, Minnesota. He was also blessed with grandchildren, Joseph Lynn Stomberg III, Jillian Stomberg and Darby, Aubree, Sadie and Lexi Taylor; as well as special friends, Carla Jackson and Larry Vanhoose.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

