LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Joseph Wayne "Joe" Bryant, 40, husband of Casey Lee Hahn Bryant, will be 5 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Bryant died Wednesday, Nov. 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

