Joseph Wellner

Joseph Paul Wellner Jr., of Frankfort and Winchester, Kentucky, passed away on November 2, 2021, at the age of 64.

Joe was a remarkable soul. A curious scientist, an avid reader, a lover of nature, an enthusiastic UK sports fan, a fervent lady's man, a globetrotter and a man of great spirit, Joe saw the beauty hidden in this world.

He is survived by his brother and sister, his beloved niece and nephew, a host wonderful cousins, and too many friends to count. He goes now, one last time, into the woods, to lose his mind and find his soul.

Memorial service will be held at a future date.

