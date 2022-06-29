Josephine Barry House, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022, at her home after a courageous and stubborn battle with pancreatic cancer.
Josephine loved life on the dairy farm with Ted, her husband of 63 years, and her five children. She also loved meals with family, watching her sons play baseball, playing cards, visits with her grandchildren and sister, Tootsie, and watching UK sports (as long as the Cats were winning big).
Josephine attended Rineyville Baptist Church and sang in the choir for several years. She attended Western Kentucky University for a semester before deciding to marry and start her family. Her work career included the Civil Defense Department and Hampton and Hargan Insurance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Edith Barry; her husband, Edwin S. Ted House; and six siblings, Sibyl Buckles, Juanita Hutcherson, James Barry, Elmo Barry, Harold Barry and Buddy Barry.
She is survived by four sons and one daughter, Barry House and his wife Tonja of Frankfort, Gary House and his wife Maria Elena of Washington, D.C., Eddie House and his wife Valerie of Crestwood, Joni House Webb and her husband Ed Webb of Elizabethtown, and Jeffrey House and his wife Christina of Kennesaw, Georgia.
Mrs. House is also survived by seven grandchildren, Cory House and his wife Lori Kidwell of Lexington, Emily Gerlach and her husband Scott of Crestwood, Amy Tucker and her husband Clark of Simpsonville, Melissa Humphries and her husband Scott of Nashville, Natalie House-Lewis and her husband Daniel of Louisville, Chloe House of Kennesaw, Katy House and her husband Dakota Bowman of Kennesaw; and four great-grandchildren, Lola and Mila Gerlach, and Rachel and Micah Tucker.
She is also survived by a sister, Loeta Tootsie Sullivan of Mumfordville; and a
sister-in-law, Virginia Ginny House of Elizabethtown.
Her family wants to thank her Hosparus caregiving team, Angela, Rhonda, Lori, Leah and Jerry for their wonderful help and support over the last 11 months.
A private family service was held at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial followed at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Josephine House as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
