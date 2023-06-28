LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Josephine Beasley Goodlett, 78, are scheduled. Goodlett chose cremation. She died Tuesday, June 27.

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Goodlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

