VERSAILLES — Private services for Josephine Howard "JoJo" Barrows, 100, will be at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, in Versailles. Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Barrows died Tuesday, Feb. 9.

