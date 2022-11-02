Josephine "Jo" Ruth Chinn Gardone fought her final battle and passed away at Baptist East Hospital on the morning of November 2, 2022. She was accompanied by family. She had recently celebrated her 87th birthday.

Gardone Pic.jpg

Josephine "Jo" Ruth Chinn Gardone

Josephine was preceded by her husband of 61 years, Michael Joseph on June 20, 2020; her oldest sister, Margaret Ann Igleheart; and her younger sister, Elisabeth (Beth) Ellen Chinn Harp. 

