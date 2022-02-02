Josephine Linton, age 58, passed away at home on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bill Wise officiating. 

Josephine was born in Madison County, Kentucky, on May 8, 1963, to the late Joseph Allen Linton and Clisty Louise Waddle Linton. 

She is survived by her beloved sister, Margaret Linton, and by many other loving family members and friends. 

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Sam Waddle Jr., Steve Smith, David Simpson, Sr., Mike Delk, Daryl Tabor, Tim Jennings and Scotty Jennings.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harodbrothers.com

