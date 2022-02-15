Services for Josephine Masters, 74, Frankfort, will be held 11 a.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time. She died Saturday at her home.

Josephine Masters 2.jpeg

Josephine Masters

A native of Hazard in Perry County, she was a sales associate and greeter for Walmart and member of Graefenburg Christian Church. 

Josephine was the daughter of Mollie Combs and Cephus Allen.

She was preceded in death by six siblings.

Survivors include her husband, Jessee Masters, son, Kenneth Wayne (Teresa) Masters, daughter, Lisa (Doug) Childers, all of Frankfort; grandchildren, Noah Thomas Childers and Isabella Nicole Childers; and great-granddaughter, Bexley Kai Dior Harrod.

Bearers will be Donald Smith, Timmy Smith, Terry Smith, Brad Masters, Noah Childers and Paul Harrod. 

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to send the family messages of condolences. 

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Masters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription