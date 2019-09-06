Josephine P. Pence, 94, Frankfort, Kentucky, widow of James Evermont Pence, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the McDowell Place, Danville. Born Feb. 6, 1925, in Woodford County, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Elizabeth (Flynn) Pwole.
She was retired Bottling employee for National Distillery and was a member of the Millville Christian Church
Survivors include two sons, Jeff (Angie) Pence of Harrodsburg, and Jim (Regina) Pence of Midway; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Brown and Irene Pwole.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Millville Christian Church, McCracken Pike, Versailles, by Ray Holdren. Burial will follow in Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort, Kentucky. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg, and noon Tuesday at Millville Christian Church.
Pallbearers are David and Lane Brown, Bo Eppinghoff, Chris West, Tom Goddard and Steve Pence.
Memorials are suggested to Millville Christian Church, 5210 McCracken Pike, Versailles, KY 40383.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.