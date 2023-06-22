Josephine P. White, was born August 12, 1931, to Laura Mayes and Max Patton and left this earthly life on June 20, 2023, less than two months from turning 92.

Josephine Patton White.jpg

Josephine Patton White

She is survived by her loving children, Terry D. White, April W. Ammons (Chuck), and Christal J. White. Josephine had seven grandchildren, Gabe Gortney (Alison), Troy White (Kim), Andrea Wilson Mueller (Michael), Ashley C. White (James), Whitney Wilson (Joe), Zachary White (Amber) and Kaelin Ammons (Karley). She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, Isaak, Bailey W., Cooper, Jewell, Vance, Maddax, Charley, Bailey N., Gannon, Zadie, Zeke, Sophia, Ryker and Talyn. She had many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and extended family who she greatly loved. She was the mother of Stacey Sleets, as well.

