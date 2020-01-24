Josephine Whisman Fugate, 89, widow of Donald R. Fugate, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Survivors include daughters, Carolyn Jean Fugate, Carolyn Jo Coleman; and son, Emory Howard Fugate, all of Frankfort, Kentucky.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Frankfort, Kentucky. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, also at Immanuel Baptist Church, Frankfort, Kentucky. Interment will follow the service at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 230 Paynes Mill Road, Versailles, KY 40383. www.BlackburnandWard.com.

To send flowers to the family of Josephine Fugate, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
1075 Collins Lane
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Josephine's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
1075 Collins Lane
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Josephine's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription