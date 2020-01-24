Josephine Whisman Fugate, 89, widow of Donald R. Fugate, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Survivors include daughters, Carolyn Jean Fugate, Carolyn Jo Coleman; and son, Emory Howard Fugate, all of Frankfort, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Frankfort, Kentucky. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, also at Immanuel Baptist Church, Frankfort, Kentucky. Interment will follow the service at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 230 Paynes Mill Road, Versailles, KY 40383. www.BlackburnandWard.com.