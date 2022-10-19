Joshua Alan Dunbar.jpeg

Joshua Alan Dunbar

Joshua Alan Dunbar, age 37, formerly of Frankfort, passed away after being injured in a traffic accident near his home in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Oct. 15, 2022. No services are planned at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Joshua Dunbar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription