LAWRENCEBURG – Services for Joshua Daniel Williams, 41, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Williams died Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

To plant a tree in memory of Joshua Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

