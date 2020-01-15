Graveside services for Josiah Anthoney Lee King, infant of Joseph King and Hayley Renee Sams, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Midway Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Josiah died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Josiah King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription