Services for Josiah James Vasquez, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Josiah Vasquez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

