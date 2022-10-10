LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Alyce Joy Kirk Ballard, 81, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct 14, at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Ballard died Saturday, Oct. 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Joy Ballard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

