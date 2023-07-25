Joy Ann Collett Hornbeck, age 91, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Clint Walker officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Mrs. Hornbeck was born in Shelbyville to the late Ross Coleman Collett and Mary Gladys Sutherland Collett. She retired from Kentucky State Government Transportation Cabinet. 

To plant a tree in memory of Joy Hornbeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription