Joy Stevens, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Joy was born to Mabel Meyne Pohl and Walter Pohl on April 3, 1934. A native of Wellsville, New York, she was a 1952 graduate of Wellsville Senior High School and received her R.N. degree from Upsala College, then went on to further study at Claramass Hospital. She worked for several years as a registered nurse at the V.A. Hospital in Buffalo, New York.

