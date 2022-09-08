Joy Swatzyna

Helen Joyce “Joy” Webb Swatzyna, age 80, passed away on September 5, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Father Charles Howell officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Joy was born in Pinson Creek, Kentucky, on January 8, 1942, to the late Carl Monroe Webb and Florence Mabel Simcox Webb. She graduated from Pikeville High School where she was active as a majorette all four years.
Joy married the love of her life, Ray, in 1960. They celebrated 60 years together before Ray passed away last November. In 1975, Joy began a career in real estate, soon becoming a broker and owner of several firms for many years. She continued to maintain her real estate license with Century 21 Commonwealth.
Joy was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and the Frankfort Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling and being in her book club. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who never met a stranger, loved a funny story or joke, cooked the best Sunday night dinners and lit up when she was surrounded by those she cared so much about.
She is survived by her children, Robin S. Ryan (Tim Norris), Raymond John Swatzyna II, and Robert Michael Swatzyna (Karen); siblings, Sandra Webb (John Beatham), Keith Webb (Cindy) and Johnny Karen Poole (Mike); grandchildren, Brandon Ryan (Leila), Joy Beth Muntz (Kyle), Caitlin Ryan, Emily Swatzyna, Jordan Steele, Connor Swatzyna, Caden Swatzyna, Nathan Swatzyna (Melissa) and Joe Kidwell (Jess); and great-grandchildren, Savannah and Jack Ryan, and Brixton, Blake, and Blair Muntz. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 61 years, Raymond John Swatzyna; and siblings, Ray Webb, Carlene Evans, Mildred “Midge” Korsnick, Jo Elswick, Betty Scott and Gordon Webb.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online condolences www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.