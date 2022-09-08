Helen Joyce “Joy” Webb Swatzyna, age 80, passed away on September 5, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Father Charles Howell officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Joy Swatzyna.jpeg

Joy Swatzyna

Joy was born in Pinson Creek, Kentucky, on January 8, 1942, to the late Carl Monroe Webb and Florence Mabel Simcox Webb. She graduated from Pikeville High School where she was active as a majorette all four years.

