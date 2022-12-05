Services for Joyce A. Johnson, 87, will be 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Johnson died Sunday, Dec. 4.

