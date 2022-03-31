Services for Joyce Ann Walls Doane, 79, widower of Charles Doane, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the funeral home. Doane died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Doane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription