Services for Joyce Ann West, 76, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. West died Wednesday.
