Services for Joyce Ann West, 76, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. West died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription