Home on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Glenn Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.

Joyce Wood OBIT Pic.jpg

Joyce Ann Wood

Lovingly known as “MiMi” to many, she was born in Shelbyville on June 19, 1932, to the late Charles Lee Terrell and Cassie Rozena Gee Terrell. Mrs. Wood was a Bridgeport High School graduate and retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Parks.

She was a lifetime member and Past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and sitting on her front porch. Most of all, she loved moments spent with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Michael Wood, Lori Wood Sothan (Devin), and Jackie Wood Black (John); grandchildren, Michael Wood, Jr.(Jessica) , Mechelle Jewell, Lyndsay Sothan Rodriguez (Roman), Brittany Sothan and Taylor Black King (McKinley). She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer “Carol” Wood; siblings, Barbara Elliston, Carl Terrell, Sr., and Charles Lee Terrell Jr.; and by her daughter-in-law, Billie Jewel Wood.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Graefenburg United Methodist Church Mission Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription