LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Joyce Ann Green Bickers, 76, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Bickers died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Bickers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

