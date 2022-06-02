A Message In Loving Memory Of Joyce Brown Sisk:

In celebration of would have been her 95th birthday, the family of Joyce Brown Sisk would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the beloved friends who visited and helped her in the last years of her life. She appreciated very much that some of you truly came through in a big way.

Joyce was a lifelong public servant, a supporter of the Paul Sawyier Public Library, of equal rights for women in education and employment, and of the Democratic Party. She readily recognized how good governance could directly improve lives and lift people out of poverty, including bringing electricity, running water, and interstate transportation to her hometown in rural Western Kentucky and helping her daughter achieve a college degree.

She would want all of you to support our democracy by exercising your right to vote in November. Here in Kentucky, you will have the opportunity to replace an uncooperative current United States Senator. Voting is not supposed to be about what side you are on but instead about choosing the representatives who will help realize the kind of country you want to live in.

As some of you may already know, Joyce did not wish to have a formal funeral but instead left instructions for her wake which was to last a full seven days. If you would like to visit her final resting place, it can be found at the Cave Hill Grinstead columbarium in Louisville where she resides amongst “many beautiful trees“ as she requested. 

It is our sincere belief that when Joyce arrived at the gates of heaven and God asked if she was a good person on Earth she would have responded without hesitation “yes, of course I was.”

WHAT will YOU say?

