Joyce Carver

Joyce Faye Carver, 72, of Scottsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Creekwood Place Nursing and Rehab in Russellville, Kentucky. The Scottsville, Kentucky, native was a retired employee of the State of Kentucky and a member of Foundation Baptist Church.
She was a daughter of the late Robert "Bob" Carver and Mae Carver Perry.
She is survived by one son, Kent Shockley and wife, Melanie, Frankfort, Kentucky; one brother, Alan Carver and wife, Nickie, Scottsville, Kentucky; one sister, Karen Witcher, Scottsville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Summer Shockley, Christina Shockley, Cameron Shockley, Brandon Shockley, Brittany Shockley, T.J. Shockley and Sarah Shockley; six great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Kaisley, Brannon, Emma, Brooklynn and Maddie; one stepgrandson, Kyle Brumley; her special little dog, Tater; one niece and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by a son, Timmy Shockley; and a grandson, Christopher Shockley.
Funeral service was Monday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. www.goadfh.com.
