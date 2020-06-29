Services for Joyce Diane Quarles Dick, 66, wife of Terry Michael Dick, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Buck Run Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Dick died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Dick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

