Joyce Ferrell, 90, of Frankfort, went to her heavenly home Sunday, Oct. 20. Services will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with Tracy Waldridge officiating. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, 2501 N. Dixie Blvd., Ratcliff Kentucky, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held Thursday 5 to 8 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years John Benjamin Ferrell; and her son, Chris. Born in Canada, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her late parents, Mary Magdalen Blackburn and Tilden Deskins.
Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Cathy Steele, Frankfort; her grandchildren, Jeremiah Daniel Steele and Molly Kathleen Cantrell; her great-grandchildren, Jaydan Steele, Emerie Steele, Addisyn Steele, Jordon Cantrell, Raydan Steele, Makenzie Steele and Benjamen “Bennie” Cantrell.
Joyce’s deep relationship with Christ was demonstrated daily by her care for and encouragement of others. The love shown to her family was constant and she considered everyone she met family.
Joyce was a newspaper teletype operator and a member of Holly Hill Church of Christ. She formerly attended Cedar Springs Church of Christ, Fern Creek.
Bearers will be family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Potters Childrens Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.