Joyce Gordon, age 79 of Paris, Tennessee, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, after a brief illness.
Joyce was born Aug. 31, 1940, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Phillip M. Gordon and the late Agnes T. McDaniel Gordon.
She was a 1958 graduate of Elkhorn High School in Frankfort, Kentucky, and retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health & Family Services.
She is survived by four children, Chip (Lisa) Feck of North Carolina, Marcia Morganti of Paris, Tennessee, Todd (Dana) Feck of Paris, Tennessee, and Tim (Jill) Feck of Florida; one brother, Phillip M. Gordon of Frankfort, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Judith T. Gordon.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street, P.O. Box 788, Paris, TN 38242.
No services scheduled at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.