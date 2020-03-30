Joyce Gordon, age 79 of Paris, Tennessee, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, after a brief illness.

Joyce was born Aug. 31, 1940, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Phillip M. Gordon and the late Agnes T. McDaniel Gordon.

She was a 1958 graduate of Elkhorn High School in Frankfort, Kentucky, and retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health & Family Services.

She is survived by four children, Chip (Lisa) Feck of North Carolina, Marcia Morganti of Paris, Tennessee, Todd (Dana) Feck of Paris, Tennessee, and Tim (Jill) Feck of Florida; one brother, Phillip M. Gordon of Frankfort, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Judith T. Gordon.

Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street, P.O. Box 788, Paris, TN 38242.

No services scheduled at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription