On Monday, May 4, 2020, Joyce Hazelwood, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 84 survived by her husband, Howard Hazelwood and her children.
Joyce was born on Jan. 24, 1936, in Harlan County, Kentucky, to Myrtle and Johnson Jenkins. She raised a daughter and a son, Sherri Rogers (George) and Bobby Bond (Lisa) from a first marriage.
Joyce later married Howard Hazelwood with who she has had an active and fulfilling life, adding sons, Howie (Kay), Mark (Katherine) and Jeff (Nathalie).
Joyce was Mamaw to her six grandchildren, Andy and Adam Bond, Justin, Michael and Stella Hazelwood, Zack (Dawn) Bailey; and two great-grandchildren, Sloan and John Bailey.
She was active in Brownie and Cub Scouts leadership, and later in Homemakers and Red Hats Joyce retired from the Department of Human Services where she made many lifelong friends.
She was an avid UK sports fan and never missed a chance to watch a game. Joyce had an open heart and home that she and Howard always share for life’s events. Friends and family were Joyce’s number one priority.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date as we all struggle with the virus. Those wishing to leave memories, photos, stories or condolences can leave them on a memorial page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/2975904892493959 or at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
