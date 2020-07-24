MIDWAY — A private graveside service will be held for Joyce Baldwin Logan, 85, wife of Charles Logan. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that you remain in your cars for a drive-thru visitation from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Logan died Thursday.

